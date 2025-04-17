Khaqan Urges To Increase Wheat Price Per Maund
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The convener of the Awam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Thursday urged to increase wheat prices that benefits both farmers and the general public to enhance the productivity.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club alongside former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others, Abbasi, emphasised that wheat prices should be determined in a way that at least covers the cultivation costs.
He said, “a farmers grows wheat, the country gets flour otherwise, it will affect everyone.”
He suggested that the government should increase the wheat purchase price per maund to ensure sustainability in the agricultural sector.
He said that last year, the absence of a standardised price has lead to varying rates causing losses for farmers.
