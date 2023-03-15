UrduPoint.com

Kharif Season: ECC Directs Petroleum Division For Gas Supply To Fertilizer Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kharif season: ECC directs Petroleum Division for gas supply to fertilizer plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday directed the Petroleum Division to supply indigenous gas to fertilizer plants till May 31 aimed at meeting the urea requirement in the country for the upcoming Kharif season, setting aside the option of importing the urea fertilizer.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, made this direction after considering and deliberating on a summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production on Urea Fertilizer requirement for the Kharif-2023 season, a news release said.

The ministry presented details on the demand, production and domestic production gap of urea fertilizer in the country for the Kharif season.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Federal secretaries and other senior officers.

