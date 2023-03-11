UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Inaugurates Exhibition "We Exhibit 2023"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Khawaja Asif inaugurates exhibition "We Exhibit 2023"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif inaugurated the first women exhibition "We Exhibit 2023" organized by the Women Chamber and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) at Family Park here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said more than 50% of Pakistan's population consisted of women, adding that women could not move forward unless they were given opportunities to be empowered.

The WCCIS had taken a great step to organize the exhibition and women from other cities of the country were also participating in the event after setting up their stalls, he said.

The defence minister said the exhibition would put a positive impact on lives of the business women. "I pray that the women of Sialkot play their effective role in increasing the export of Sialkot", he added.

Earlier, the defence minister visited stalls set up by women across the country in the exhibition and appreciated their products.

As many as 88 stalls have been set up by various women entrepreneurs and companies regarding cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewelery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports wear in the exhibition.

Business leader of Sialkot Business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President SCCIAmer Majeed Sheikh, Senior Vice President WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Vice PresidentWCCIS Madiha Faisal and executive members were also present.

