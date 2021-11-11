UrduPoint.com

Khokhar Appreciates Govt. For Tightening Noose Around Factories Manufacturing Substandard LPG Equipment

Khokhar appreciates govt. for tightening noose around factories manufacturing substandard LPG equipment

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar on Thursday appreciated the government measures taken to tighten noose around the factories producing illegal and substandard LPG cylinders, bowsers and other equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar on Thursday appreciated the government measures taken to tighten noose around the factories producing illegal and substandard LPG cylinders, bowsers and other equipment.

"Now, all illegal factories and manufacturers of substandard LPG equipment will be sealed immediately," he said, in a news release issued here, quoting a notification of Regional Department of Explosives, Lahore.

He said a massive crackdown would be carried out against all such unauthorized factories Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala Division and Okara, under which substandard equipment would be confiscated, besides imposing fine and registering cases in line with non-bailable sections.

Khokhar said the LPGDA would fully support the government measures to purge the society of such elements playing with lives of innocent citizens.

