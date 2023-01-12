UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Khokhar for action against LPG mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association (LPGIA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar on Thursday underlined the need for strict action against the mafia, hoarding and black-marketing the LPG to make a quick buck.

He said it was unfortunate that some elements were busy selling the LPG at the exorbitant price against the Oil and Gas Regulator Authority (OGRA) fixed at Rs 204.32 per kilogram for domestic consumers in December.

Talking to APP, he was of the view that the authority had reduced the LPG price by Rs 11.59 per kg for the current month to facilitate the common man in the peak winter season despite the financial crunch faced by the government.

But the mafia was cashing the opportunity and depriving consumers of the benefits of reduced rates, he added.

After the authority slashed the price, he said the 11.8-kg cylinder should have been available at Rs 2,411.43 in January as the prescribed rate. Contrary to it, he alleged that the mafia was charging Rs 600-800 extra per cylinder in different parts of the country.

Irfan Khokhar urged the district administration of all provinces and the quarters concerned to take action against the mafia, who were challenging the government writ and compelling consumers to buy LPG at an increased rate to meet their winter and kitchen needs.

