UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khokhar For Legalizing LPG Use In Auto Sector

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Khokhar for legalizing LPG use in auto sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association (LPGIA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar has requested the government to legalize the use of LPG in the automobile sector of the country due to its environment-friendly nature and cost-effectiveness as compared to petrol and diesel.

"Currently, the LPG is around 50-60 percent inexpensive as compared to petrol and diesel. Legalizing its use in the automobiles will greatly help in promotion of this sector," he told APP.

He was of the view that the permission should be granted for LPG use in the vehicles under a foolproof safety mechanism, stressing the need for launching a more effective crackdown against the elements involved in production of substandard LPG cylinders and equipment.

He predicted that the commodity price would come down to Rs110 per kilogram in the coming days because of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent economic policies under the ease-of-doing-business plan.

For the month of April, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs166.33 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms, following which the cylinder is available in the open market at Rs1,718.59.

With promotion of the LPG sector, the chairman said the government would be able to tackle the environmental and climate change issues, besides saving billions of rupees annually on account of oil import bill.

He said the government was in process of finalizing the new LPG policy in consultation with all stakeholders aimed at streamlining the matters related to the commodity's production, import, distribution and marketing.

According to an official document, around 769,589 tons of LPG was being consumed by domestic, commercial and industrial sectors on the annual basis.

During the last fiscal year, the domestic sector consumed 322,779 tons of LPG, commercial and industrial consumers utilized 348,518 and 98,292 tons respectively.

The all three-category consumers used 16,021 tons LPG in Islamabad, 459,026 tons in Punjab, 81,286 in Sindh, 72,997 tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,564 tons in Balochistan, 43,468 tons in Northern Areas, 26,087 in erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas and 48,142 tons in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons LPG through indigenous means and importing 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year. Around 76 per cent of the LPG consumed was met through local production whereas the rest was imported.

The LPG sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during first nine months (July-March) of the last fiscal year, which showed investors' confidence in business friendly policies introduced by the government.

During the period, OGRA issued around 63 licences of different nature for promotion of LPG industry in the country, including one operational licence of LPG storage terminal, three for setting up LPG air-mix plants, 35 for construction of LPG storage & filling plants and 18 for operation of LPG storage & filling plants.

Besides, it granted three licences for construction of LPG auto refueling stations and three operational permits for LPG auto refueling stations.

Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 200 LPG marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorized LPG distributors.

/395/778 (P:mag/X:ftp/L:abk/E:abk/I:gar/R:gar)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad LPG Petrol Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Vehicles Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Gas Market All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

13 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.