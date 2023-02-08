UrduPoint.com

Khunjerab Port To Play Bigger Role As CPEC Further Develops: Economist

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Khunjerab Port to play bigger role as CPEC further develops: Economist

Khunjerab Port on the China-Pakistan border will play a bigger role in the future as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further advances and it is expected to play an exemplary role for the entire Belt and Road construction, said Counsellor of the State Council and economist Justin Lin Yifu

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khunjerab Port on the China-Pakistan border will play a bigger role in the future as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further advances and it is expected to play an exemplary role for the entire Belt and Road construction, said Counsellor of the State Council and economist Justin Lin Yifu.

Lin, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks to the Global Times when he paid a visit to the Khunjerab Port on Tuesday.

Located at about 5,100 meters above sea level in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Khunjerab Port is the highest port in the world and the only land port linking China and Pakistan.

Lin said that it was the first time that he visited the port and he is more confident toward its future development after learning about the current situation of the port from local officials.

"Khunjerab Port has a good momentum of development in all aspects, including infrastructure, and with the development of China's economy and the further construction of the CPEC, the port can play an increasingly important role," he said.

Because of cold weather and lack of oxygen in the high altitude, Khunjerab Port generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 of the following year. But to ensure the smooth customs clearance of Pakistan's urgently needed and other supplies, the port has been temporarily opened twice in 2023. Though with difficulties including extremely cold weather, heavy snow and lack of oxygen, the local customs have worked around the clock to ensure the transportation of cargo.

The current temporary opening will last 12 days between January 30 and February 10. The first port opening was between January 19 and 20.

Trucks loaded with materials such as groceries, auto parts, polyester cloth and clothing drove away from the port to Sost Dry Port in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The two temporary openings has facilitated 128 cross-border personnel visits, 328 transportation vehicles passes, and more than 6,000 tons of goods exported, the Global Times learned from the foreign affairs office of Kashgar prefecture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Snow China Visit Vehicles Road CPEC Kashgar January February March April November December Border All From

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

25 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

27 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

40 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

20 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.