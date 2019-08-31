UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khurram Shahzad Assumes Charge As Acting President Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Khurram Shahzad assumes charge as Acting President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Khurram Shahzad, Senior Vice President KCCI has assumed charge as Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during the absence of President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda who has traveled abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Khurram Shahzad, Senior Vice President KCCI has assumed charge as Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during the absence of President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda who has traveled abroad.

Khurram Shahzad has remained associated with the KCCI since past many years and has dedicatedly served the business and industrial community of Karachi by discharging his services for numerous sub-committees of Karachi Chamber as well prior to becoming the Senior Vice President, said a statement on Saturday.

While assuming charge as Acting President, Khurram Shahzad vowed to make all out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Business Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

132-kV grid station inaugurated in Bahawalnagar

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security a ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan's Bashir Testifies Received Undeclared Curre ..

4 minutes ago

Mealy bug attacks cotton field

4 minutes ago

Public participation in tree plantation lauded

13 minutes ago

Arrangements for security, safety of Muharram proc ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.