Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad here on Thursday emphasized the vital role of private sector investors in Pakistan's economic uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad here on Thursday emphasized the vital role of private sector investors in Pakistan's economic uplift.

The advisor was speaking at an Iftar-dinner event organized by PARCO Gunvor Limited, according to press release issued by finance division.

He noted that Pakistan had achieved economic stability, with all indicators trending positively.

He assured that the government was committed to facilitating investments, promoting ease of doing business, and supporting sustainable growth through structural reforms.

The government values the role of multinational companies in Pakistan's development and is committed to supporting private sector investors in driving economic growth and development, he added.