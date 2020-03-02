UrduPoint.com
Khushhali Bank Launches Internet Banking

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Khushhali bank launches internet banking

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched its Internet Banking website to facilitate customers to conduct financial and non-financial transactions on the go as per banking industry practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched its Internet Banking website to facilitate customers to conduct financial and non-financial transactions on the go as per banking industry practices. The website will now allow customers to access services like secure intrabank funds transfer, hassle free bill payment, interbank funds transfer, mini statements, balance enquiry, and many other non-financial services from any place they like at any time of the day.�� The internet banking site can be accessed on�https://login.khushhalibank.com.pk�where users can avail the new digital banking experience from the comfort of their homes, said a press statement of the bank issued here on Monday.

The online service will also empower micro-entrepreneurs by providing them greater control and transparency over their daily financial transactions.

Users will no longer have to interrupt their schedules to visit the KMBL branch or stand in queues to avail any services.� The transition to digital banking was crucial in today's age as it bridged the financial inclusion gap in rural and developing areas, the statement added.

In the�South Asian�region, the benefits of online banking have been especially exemplary in the last few years, as banking through internet/digital devices has connected an entire segment of unbanked population by bypassing the obstacles of traditional banking.

�According to McKinsey Report, Singapore is leading the race with 94% accessing their accounts over the Internet while digital banking penetration in Indonesia and Vietnam reached about 40%.

With Pakistan also being significantly under-banked, KMBL is aiming to encourage the greater engagement with technology through its online banking.

President�KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar rejoiced at the launch of online banking, the statement added.

"KMBL is committed to providing its customers a smooth user experience while also imparting financial literacy skills to help improve lives. The internet banking is a step in that direction as it will also encourage micro-entrepreneurs to become more digitally-literate by using the latest technologies," he added.

