Khushhali Microfinance bank, Micro Ensure offer free mobile health service to customers

To play its part to help contain the spread of Corona Virus, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and Micro Ensure Pakistan have joined hands to provide professional medical advice through a mobile health service called "SMSDOC" to all Khushhali Bank customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):To play its part to help contain the spread of Corona Virus, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and Micro Ensure Pakistan have joined hands to provide professional medical advice through a mobile health service called "SMSDOC" to all Khushhali Bank customers.

The service is an extension of their existing partnership and aims to both spread awareness of the virus and provide easy access to medical help online. This is an important step In view of the social distancing that is being enforced in the wake of an escalating health emergency.

"SMSDOC is a free-of-cost mobile health facility through which customers can seek answers to their medical queries via SMS. All they need to send an SMS "DOC" at 8331 for any medical help regarding COVID-19.

Professional doctors receive these messages and then call back the customers to answer their queries and provide medical consultation.

The service is particularly useful for customers in rural areas with less developed health care infrastructure, as it allows quick and affordable access to professional doctors. The initiative will also help to combat disinformation about Covid-19.

SMSDOC has traditionally been a value added service offered to customers of Sehat Khushhali Plus, which is an affordable health insurance product Khushhali Bank offers to its customers in partnership with MicroEnsure.

KMBL is playing a responsible role to ensure the safety of its customers during the ongoing global crisis. Founded in 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is a forerunner in the microfinance sector in Pakistan. As the largest microfinance bank in the country, Khushhali bank has served over 5 million customers over the past 18 years.