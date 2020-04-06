UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Micro Ensure Offer Free Mobile Health Service To Customers

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:14 PM

Khushhali Microfinance bank, Micro Ensure offer free mobile health service to customers

To play its part to help contain the spread of Corona Virus, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and Micro Ensure Pakistan have joined hands to provide professional medical advice through a mobile health service called "SMSDOC" to all Khushhali Bank customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):To play its part to help contain the spread of Corona Virus, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) and Micro Ensure Pakistan have joined hands to provide professional medical advice through a mobile health service called "SMSDOC" to all Khushhali Bank customers.

The service is an extension of their existing partnership and aims to both spread awareness of the virus and provide easy access to medical help online. This is an important step In view of the social distancing that is being enforced in the wake of an escalating health emergency.

"SMSDOC is a free-of-cost mobile health facility through which customers can seek answers to their medical queries via SMS. All they need to send an SMS "DOC" at 8331 for any medical help regarding COVID-19.

Professional doctors receive these messages and then call back the customers to answer their queries and provide medical consultation.

The service is particularly useful for customers in rural areas with less developed health care infrastructure, as it allows quick and affordable access to professional doctors. The initiative will also help to combat disinformation about Covid-19.

SMSDOC has traditionally been a value added service offered to customers of Sehat Khushhali Plus, which is an affordable health insurance product Khushhali Bank offers to its customers in partnership with MicroEnsure.

KMBL is playing a responsible role to ensure the safety of its customers during the ongoing global crisis. Founded in 2000, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is a forerunner in the microfinance sector in Pakistan. As the largest microfinance bank in the country, Khushhali bank has served over 5 million customers over the past 18 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Bank SMS All Million

Recent Stories

PM’s construction industry package hailed: Mian ..

9 minutes ago

KPK govt detains three reporters for covering Quar ..

19 minutes ago

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

34 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

37 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

37 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.