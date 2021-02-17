UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khusro Appreciate UN Assistance For Socio-economic Development Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Khusro appreciate UN assistance for socio-economic development of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday appreciated the assistance provided by the United Nations system for the socio-economic development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday appreciated the assistance provided by the United Nations system for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The UN Resident and Human Coordinator for Pakistan, Mr. Julien Harneis called on the Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs.

He further appreciated the initiatives of different UN Agencies that have been instrumental in supporting Pakistan's initiatives in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDHs), especially in the areas of climate change, poverty alleviation, education, good governance and health with particular focus on COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack.

Discussion was also held on the UN's role in coordinating and channelizing funding for the Global Humanitarian Response for COVID-19 through multilateral and bilateral sources.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated UN's support towards locust control in South Asia through the FAO Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in South West-Asia (SWAC).

The Resident Coordinator apprised that a strong and empowered Resident Coordinator System would be instrumental in shaping the next five-year Cooperation Framework between the Government and the UN Country Team Pakistan.

He offered full support to Pakistan in achieving the targets in line with the priorities of the Government of Pakistan.

The Minister for Economic Affairs further requested UN's assistance in Government's priority areas such as tourism, low-cost housing, green Pakistan and Ehsaas Programme.

He also highlighted the necessity to provide support for accurate capturing of data in all districts including those in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which ties in with the goal to increase regional connectivity.

Both parties expressed their gratitude for the partnership between the Government and the UN Country team in Pakistan and spoke of their expectations in taking this forward to achieve even greater results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education All Government Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Istanbul Schools Closed for Another Day Due to Hea ..

1 minute ago

Leather Manufacturer exports increased record 6.86 ..

1 minute ago

Govt. takes provinces on board about uniform sylla ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah witnesses opening of 2nd Arab Parliament f ..

11 minutes ago

Maulana Muhammad Sadiq passes away

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.