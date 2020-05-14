(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has thanked the IMF's support of US$ 1.386 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund in Pakistan Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office, said a news release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Thursday.

He highlighted that Government of Pakistan and IMF were working together for much needed structural reforms for fiscal consolidation and long-term sustainable growth.

The Minister exchanged his views on looming global economic crisis and negative impact on communities due to the pandemic and cumulative global response to combat COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that IMF and Pakistan would collaborate to mitigate the impact of the disease on regular basis and would address the emerging situation accordingly while keeping focus on social safety nets for vulnerable section of the society to navigate through crucial time of the pandemic.

Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez, Resident Representative of IMF concurred with the views of the Minister and said that IMF would continue to cooperate with Pakistan for sustainable economic growth in future.