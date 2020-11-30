The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday appreciated the role of United Kingdom's (UK's) assistance in the development of Pakistan, especially in the area of girl's education

The Minister said this in a Video Teleconference (VTC) was held between Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and British Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The Minister, while appreciating the UK's continuous support to Pakistan, assured the Lord Ahmad that the government is committed to continue structural reforms in multiple areas of economy, governance and institutions including simplification of project approval and implementation mechanism.

A National Coordination Committee has also been constituted to review the progress of foreign-funded projects and to ensure their smooth and timely implementation.

The Minister stressed the need to start discussions on the new Development Partnership Arrangement (DPA) between the two countries in line with government's vision and development priorities.

The Minister underlined the need to prioritize the sectors in consultation with the Government of Pakistan to ensure aide effective and value of money.

The Minister also highlighted the significance of Generalised scheme of preferences (GSP+) Status for Pakistan after the BREXIT and emphasized to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations.

Both sides exchanged views on matters relating to bilateral development assistance.

While British Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq elaborated on the new development assistance policy of the Government of the UK in the wake of COVID-19.

He highlighted that the new policy would focus on the areas of education, health, climate change, science and technology and poverty alleviation.

He stated that Pakistan was an important development partner and would continue to be a major priority of UK's development assistance.

He further highlighted that direct flight operations by British airlines would further facilitate travel and boost tourism between the two countries.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over current state of relations between two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest. Ms. Annabel Gerry, Head of FCDO Pakistan also attended the meeting and discussed the ways to ensure timely implementation of the ongoing portfolio.