Khusro Ask Japanese Companies To Support Localisation In Automobiles

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:27 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday invited Japanese companies to help for the localisation in the automobile sector for sustainable growth in the industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday invited Japanese companies to help for the localisation in the automobile sector for sustainable growth in the industry.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, in his office.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries shared the key areas of cooperation in the industrial sector and modernisation of the local engineering industry, said a press release.

The minister discussed the business opportunities for Japanese Automobiles companies under the framework of new automobile policy focusing on localisation and making the auto sector export-oriented. He invited the Japanese auto companies to explore the potential of exporting auto parts to other countries.

He said that these incremental steps would revolutionize the automobile industry of the country by connecting it to global supply chain and distribution channels.

Furthermore, the minister apprised the Ambassador on Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

He said that the new policy has started bearing fruit now and Pakistan's existing economic environment provides an excellent opportunity for Japanese companies to invest in mobile phone manufacturing.

The Ambassador shed light on mutual cooperation between JICA and Ministry of Industries and Production to enhance export base and suggested a bilateral forum for issuance of certificates for international standards of export goods like auto parts, tyres, chemicals, IT & communications and enhancement of engineering development skills.

The meeting ended on a high note that mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Japan would be extended in light of new automobile, SME and existing mobile manufacturing policies and improved ease-of-doing-business steps taken by the government of Pakistan for the industrial sector.

