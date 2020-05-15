UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khusro Bakhtyar Appreciates IMF's Support Of $ 1.386 Bln Under Rapid Financing Instrument To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

Khusro Bakhtyar appreciates IMF's support of $ 1.386 bln under Rapid Financing Instrument to Pakistan

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF's) support of US$ 1.386 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF's) support of US$ 1.386 billion under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Resident Representative of IMF Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office, said a news release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here Friday.

He highlighted that Government of Pakistan and IMF were working together for much needed structural reforms for fiscal consolidation and long-term sustainable growth.

The Minister exchanged his views on looming global economic crisis and negative impact on communities due to the pandemic and cumulative global response to combat COVID-19.

He expressed the hope that IMF and Pakistan would collaborate to mitigate the impact of the disease on regular basis and would address the emerging situation accordingly while keeping focus on social safety nets for vulnerable section of the society to navigate through crucial time of the pandemic.

Ms. Teresa Daban Sanchez concurred with the views of the Minister and said that IMF would continue to cooperate with Pakistan for sustainable economic growth in future.

/rpt

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Government Billion

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ext ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus latest global developments

5 minutes ago

One patient dies due to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospit ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus or election? Malawi gambles in push fo ..

5 minutes ago

Swabi Food Authority confiscates fake drinks

10 minutes ago

ECC approves mechanism for cash transfers to labou ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.