UrduPoint.com

Khusro Declares Structural Reforms Imperative To Make Steel Sector Competitive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Khusro declares structural reforms imperative to make steel sector competitive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday said that structural reforms were imperative to make Pakistan's steel sector globally competitive.

The minister indicated that the government was working on a comprehensive long-term roadmap for the local steel industry which could help meet the growing domestic demand.

A delegation of the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) called on Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood and senior officers of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The minister also highlighted that mining and utilization of local iron would be incorporated into the policy framework in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He elaborated that this package would reduce import bills on raw material and generate employment opportunities for the local people.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that the policy would focus on next 10-15 year long term financing and incentives to the steel industry.

During the meeting, the PALSP delegation briefed the Minister on installed capacity, total capacity, and production of steel units across the country.

The steel sector representatives also informed the chair on prices of scrape, steel bars and mechanism to lower the cost of the steel products, as well as, discussed their concerns on incentives to the steel industry located in FATA/PATA areas.

The members of PALSP suggested introducing a tax credit for provision of steel bars for the Prime Minister's low-cost housing scheme to benefit the local market and overall affordability of houses.

The delegation also highlighted the possibility of increase in export demand of steel related products in the region due to high quality manufacturing of steel bars.

The Adviser assured that the government would start working on the framework of steel policy in September 2021.

At the conclusion, the PALSP delegation thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Minister and Adviser for assuring support for growth, development and revival of the country's steel sector.

They also called for mutual efforts to mitigate challenges faced by the steel industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Import September Market Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

7 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

18 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

19 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

21 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

21 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.