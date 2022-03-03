UrduPoint.com

Khusro Distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Cards Among Deserving Families

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Cards among deserving families

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday distributed Ehsas Kafalat Cards amongst the deserving families in District Vehari, South Punjab and also distributed Kisan Cards among farmers during ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday distributed Ehsas Kafalat Cards amongst the deserving families in District Vehari, South Punjab and also distributed Kisan Cards among farmers during ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion, the Minister said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had recently announced to increase Ehsaas Kafalat stipend by 17 percent to Rs 14,000, benefiting eight million beneficiaries.

He said the government had allocated Rs. 400 billion for provision of Sehat Cards whereby the free treatment up to Rs one million were being provided to each family per year under Ehsaas Health Plus program, said a news release issued here.

Khusro said the government was providing cash transfers to improve access to Primary and secondary education up to grade 10 for children and adolescents of poor families, especially girls, and enhancing health services and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and poor children.

He said the government had initiated Ehsas Rashan Program amounting to Rs. 120 billion through which subsidized essential food items would be made available for deserving families across the country.

The minister said so far 60,000 Ehsas Kafalat cards had been distributed in Vehari and program would be extended in South Punjab.

He said Ehsaas programme was aimed at alleviating poverty and extending help to the marginalised communities of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Education Punjab Vehari Women Family Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

13 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

14 seconds ago
 BARI to organize two-day Agri. Youth Festival from ..

BARI to organize two-day Agri. Youth Festival from Mar 11

17 seconds ago
 British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspect ..

British Council launches "Pakistan-UK New Perspectives" program to mark Pak's 75 ..

19 seconds ago
 DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

20 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>