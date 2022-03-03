Khusro distributes Ehsas Kafalat Cards, Kisan Cards among deserving families

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday distributed Ehsas Kafalat Cards amongst the deserving families in District Vehari, South Punjab and also distributed Kisan Cards among farmers during ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday distributed Ehsas Kafalat Cards amongst the deserving families in District Vehari, South Punjab and also distributed Kisan Cards among farmers during ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion, the Minister said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had recently announced to increase Ehsaas Kafalat stipend by 17 percent to Rs 14,000, benefiting eight million beneficiaries.

He said the government had allocated Rs. 400 billion for provision of Sehat Cards whereby the free treatment up to Rs one million were being provided to each family per year under Ehsaas Health Plus program, said a news release issued here.

Khusro said the government was providing cash transfers to improve access to Primary and secondary education up to grade 10 for children and adolescents of poor families, especially girls, and enhancing health services and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and poor children.

He said the government had initiated Ehsas Rashan Program amounting to Rs. 120 billion through which subsidized essential food items would be made available for deserving families across the country.

The minister said so far 60,000 Ehsas Kafalat cards had been distributed in Vehari and program would be extended in South Punjab.

He said Ehsaas programme was aimed at alleviating poverty and extending help to the marginalised communities of the country.