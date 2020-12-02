UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khusro Emphasizes On Sino- Pakistan Strategic Partnership, Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:56 PM

Khusro emphasizes on Sino- Pakistan strategic partnership, cooperation

The Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday underlined that Pakistan and China are strategic partners and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday underlined that Pakistan and China are strategic partners and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest.

He said this in meeting with the China's newly appointed Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong who called on the Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar , said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The Minister for Economic Affairs congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen based on his experience and professionalism.

During the meeting, Pakistan-China economic relations, cooperation in fighting COVID-19, CPEC, and matters of mutual economic interests were discussed.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the assistance extended by Government of China to fight the pandemic.

It was discussed that the strategic partnership should set the basis for strong economic partnership.

The Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transformational initiative in this regard.

The Minister stated that the agriculture is one of the key sectors for the Pakistan's economy and emphasized that Pakistan and China should deepen and expand co-operation in the agriculture sector under CPEC umbrella to enhance productivity and value addition.

The Minister hoped that the 10th JCC will be successful and that the implementation of important Socio-economic, Energy, transport, infrastructure projects and special economic zone development will be expedited.

The Ambassador Nong appreciated the Minister's support and expressed that Pakistan-China relations would grow further under the leadership of the two countries.

He conveyed Government of China's full support to CPEC and resolved that Pakistan and China should further deepen and cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral institutions

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture CPEC Government

Recent Stories

International Umam Khawjah wins National Junior U1 ..

40 seconds ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 areas of Peshawar

41 seconds ago

More than Rs 1.2 billion allocated for development ..

43 seconds ago

Training course for fish farmers to start from Dec ..

45 seconds ago

Young Parliamentarians briefed on Federal Right to ..

46 seconds ago

Kino exports target set at 3,50,000 tones: PFVA Ch ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.