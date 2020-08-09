Khusro greets Aamer on appointment as House of Lords member

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Sunday greeted British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropist Aamer A.Sarfraz on his appointment as a lifetime member of the House of Lords.

The minister termed his appointment as a good sign for enhancing the diplomatic, economic and trade ties between the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan, said a message issued here.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth appointed British-Pakistani businessman Aamer Sarfraz as a member of the House of Lords on the advice of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The minister paid heartiest congratulations to Aamer Sarfraz on his membership of the House of Lords.

He said that Aamer Sarfraz also played his due role for building the bright image of Pakistan in the international community.

Meanwhile in his message, former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also hailed the appointment of a new lifetime member of House of Lord Aamer A.Sarfraz.

He hoped that Aamer A.Sarfraz would play its due role and make an effort for improving the relations between the United Kingdom and Pakistan in every sphere.

In their message, leadership of other political parties including Leader of Pakistan People Party Senator Saleem Mandiwala ,Senator Dilawar Khan ,Aurangzeb Khan, Sirajul Haq , Sajjad Hussain Turi , Walid Iqbal , Sitara Ayaz , Rubina Khalid, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Sarder Usman Khan Khakar, Senator Afrasiab Khan Khattak, Senator Javed Abbasi, MNAs Nasir Khan Musazai , Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Sadaqat Ali Khan , Ali Khan Jadoon, Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ex D.

Speaker National Assembly ,Murtaza Javed Abbasi also hailed the appointment of Aamer Sarfraz.

The newly designated life time member of House of Lord Aamer Sarfraz said, "I am very grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for giving me the opportunity to serve in the House of Lords. I look forward to supporting the Prime Minister's agenda and vision".

Sarfraz also said that he was "delighted" that the announcement was made on the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The 38 years old Sarfraz grew up in Islamabad, studied there till 1999 and went to the UK in 2002.

He was educated at Boston University and the London school of Economics (LSE).

His parents still live in Islamabad and his father Naeem Sarfraz is a retired navy officer.