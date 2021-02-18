Khusro hails USAs $4.2 billion support under PEPA since 2010

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday hailed United State of America's (USA's) $ 4.2 billion support under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) since 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday hailed United State of America's (USA's) $ 4.2 billion support under Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA) since 2010.

The Minister for Economic Affairs lauded the US Government's humanitarian support to Pakistan for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Division here.

Mission Director USAID in Islamabad Ms. Julie Koenan, held a virtual meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar to discuss US-Pakistan bilateral economic cooperation.

The Minister for Economic Affairs extended warm wishes for the new US Administration and expressed hope for working towards strong and fruitful relationship.

He highlighted EHSAAS GoP's flagship social sector program for US financial assistance.

The Mission Director USAID shared that the US side has allocated financial assistance for the program.

The Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the need for allocation of un-utilized USAID funds for priority areas such as Billion Tsunami Tree Project, Climate Change, Low Cost Housing and development of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister also reiterated the significance of enhanced partnership and importance of regional connectivity to Central Asia via Afghanistan for greater regional integration.

He also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan is financing important projects like Khyber-Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and CASA-1000 for regional connectivity.

He also proposed to mobilize more financial resources for regional connectivity through private sector and USA's Development Finance Corporation.

The Minister emphasized the need for further deepening of bilateral economic ties with a resolve to work closely in designing future interventions.

Mission Director USAID Ms. Julie Koenan, highlighted the Government of Pakistan's recent steps towards efficient utilization of foreign economic assistance and assured continued US support to Pakistan.

The Mission Director USAID also expressed strong commitment for working towards greater collaboration with Pakistan's leadership and people.