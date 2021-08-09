UrduPoint.com

Khusro, Hashim Visit Bahawalpur, RYK Industrial Estates

Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

Khusro, Hashim visit Bahawalpur, RYK industrial estates

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht visited Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estates managed by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht visited Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estates managed by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

According to PIEDMC spokesman here Monday, both the ministers reviewed the development work in those industrial estates and termed the activation of the grid station in Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate as an important milestone for industrial revolution in south Punjab.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Bahawalpur this month to accelerate the process of colonization of industry in these estates.

He said that with the activation of grid station in Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, uninterrupted power supply would be possible. He added that industrial estates were given the status of Special Economic Zones to provide relief to the industrialists which would not only pave the way for industrial development but also create millions of new jobs.

PIEDMC General Manager (Technical) Farrukh Johri apprised the ministers about the status of development works and facilities being provided by the company.

The ministers appreciated the efforts of PIEDMC for setting up state-of-the-art industrial zones in Punjab.

MNAs, MPAs, Bahawalpur Commissioner Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal and other officers concerned were also present.

