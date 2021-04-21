Khusro requests PM to transfer SAB to another ministry

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to be transferred to another ministry to ensure an equally good and impartial oversight of the working of an independent Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Sugar Advisory board (SAB) to be transferred to another ministry to ensure an equally good and impartial oversight of the working of an independent Board.

Minister for Industries and Production said that he had requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on the day of appointment as Federal Minister Industries and Production to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board in order to avoid any possible perceived conflict of interest and to ensure the integrity of working as Minister, which Prime Minister had kindly approved, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production.

The Minister said that he wrote about this matter proactively to the Prime Minister Imran Khan even before attending his first day of new office so that the integrity of his portfolio and the independent functioning of Sugar Advisory Board to be assured.

While in letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

He was of the view that given the importance of sugar as a commodity in Pakistan and in light of the recent public concerns in respect of the same, it is imperative that the function of SAB be not perceived as serving any interest besides those of the people of Pakistan.

While in replying to the letter of the Minister for industries and production, Prime Minister agreeing to the request of the Minister in principle has been please to desire that Industries and production Division shall in consultation with the stakeholders concerned, move a summary for transfer of the SAB to the appropriate Ministry /Davison as the earliest.