Khusro reviews EU funded projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ):Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday reviewed the on-going and pipeline European Union-Funded projects worth Euro 493 million and 108 million respectively in Pakistan. He chaired a high-level portfolio review meeting of European Union-Funded projects in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The minister appreciated the humanitarian assistance provided by EU during floods and support for temporarily dislocated persons, and most recently for COVID- 19 pandemic.

He also appreciated the MoU of Multi Indicative Program (MIP) 2014-2020 for Pakistan amounting 618 million including development cooperation in rural areas development, good governance, human rights, and rule of law in the country.

He laid stress to streamline SDGs objectives and European Consensus on Development 2017.

The minister underlined the importance for opening up the new bilateral priority areas in the sector of agriculture, industrialization, digitalization, and climate change for next MIP 2021-2027. He said that Pakistan needed an inclusive economic growth and strengthening SMEs in post-COVID scenario.

Khusro underscored the need for increasing On-Budget financing and focusing on concrete, material projects, rather on technical assistance and capacity building with greater involvement of government of Pakistan.The secretary EAD, while thanking ambassador of EU, urged to initiate the process for next joint meeting and formal consultations for MIP 2021-27 at earliest.The ambassador thanked the minister for assuring to renew the efforts for new agenda and commencement of JCM for MIP 2021-27.