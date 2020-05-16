UrduPoint.com
Khusro Stresses On Efficient Economic Relief To Vulnerable Segment In COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday stressed on efficient economic relief to the masses especially the vulnerable segment of society to mitigate the socio-economic impact of pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday stressed on efficient economic relief to the masses especially the vulnerable segment of society to mitigate the socio-economic impact of pandemic.

The minister held a video conference with Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, at Ministry of Economic Affairs this afternoon.

Senior officers of the Ministry also attended the virtual meeting, said a statement issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The both discussed the economy and financial health of the country amidst the pandemic.

Khusro appreciated the key steps taken by SBP to support the public and small business amid economic crunch.

He made deliberations with Governor SBP on Prime Minister's the Global Initiative on Debt Relief to coordinate with international community for compact economic response.

They also discussed the various announcements had been made by multilateral actors offering initial relief packages of US $ 1.4 billion by the IMF, and US $ 1 billion by the World Bank.

They agreed upon the proposed Global Initiative that it would aim to lay ground for urgent debt relief to the developing countries and the Initiative was built on the Prime Minister's belief that enhanced fiscal capacity had been fundamental to recover from the ongoing pandemic crises.

At conclusion of the meeting, the governor SBP lauded the efforts of the ministry to coordinate with international donors for their assistance to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic in the country.

