Khusro To Pay 2-day Official Visit To Karachi From Thursday

Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Khusro to pay 2-day official visit to Karachi from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar will pay two-day long official visit to Karachi from Thursday.

During visit, he will call on Sindh governor and chief minister, said a press release issued here.

His official visit will also include the panoramic tour to mobile and automobile manufacturing plants located in Karachi.

He will also preside over meetings on development of National Industrial Park and Jinnah Industrial Park in Karachi.

The minister will also hold meetings with business community and industrialists based in Karachi.

