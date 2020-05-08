UrduPoint.com
Khusro Welcomes UK's £ 2.6 Million Assistance To Pakistan For COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Khusro welcomes UK's £ 2.6 million assistance to Pakistan for COVID-19 response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar has hailed United Kingdom's £ 2.6 million (US $ 3.224 M) assistance to Pakistan for COVID-19 response through World Health Organization (WHO) to diagnose and treat cases, provide logistical support and help the local communities.

The UK's Department for International Development (DFID) has provided this support to Pakistan for understanding the communities to protect themselves better, alongside grant assistance for the education sector programs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, poverty alleviation through Pakistan National Cash Transfer Programme- BISP and Skill Development Programmes in various parts of the country, Khusro Bakhtyar said in press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here Friday.

He said this while sharing his views with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner, who called on Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar in his office here.

Federal Minister acknowledged the role of United Kingdom as one of the largest development partners of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Minister also discussed the possibility of scaling up the development assistance through DFID by aligning its financial and technical cooperation in Ehsaas Programme to reduce inequality, invest in people and lift lagging districts, low cost housing and strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) amid the pandemic.

The British High Commissioner lauded the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to combat the pandemic and steering the economy to support the financially vulnerable segment of country in wake of COVID 19.

He said that Pakistan and UK enjoyed historic and deeply rooted bond which would be enhanced through socioeconomic cooperation in future.

In conclusion, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and British High Commissioner expressed their strong commitment to further the cooperation for COVID-19 related emergency activities.

