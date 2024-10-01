Khyber CCI elects new office bearers unanimously

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Haji Mohammad Yousaf Afridi has been elected as unopposed president of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Khyber CCI) while Wajid Ali Shinwari and Haji Mohammad Iqbal Shinwari as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Vice President (VP) respectively.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said that electoral process for the Years 2024-26 has been completed at Khyber CCI under the supervision of Barrister Hashim Raza headed election commission.

Other members of the election commission of Khyber CCI were Faisal Nasir Advocate and secretary Naqash Ali.

According to the notification issued by the Executive Committee of the Khyber CCI Haji Mohammad Yousaf Afridi, Wajid Ali Shinwari and Haji Mohammad Iqbal Shinwari have been elected unanimously as President, SVP and VP of the trade body respectively.

The members of the executive committee were also elected unanimously. The newly elected president, SVP and VP are assuming charge of their responsibility from October 1, 2024.

On this occasion, the outgoing President Khyber CCI Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi congratulated the newly elected office bearers and said that Haji Mohammad Yousaf Shinwari and his team will play their due role in the promotion of commerce and industry and leave no stone unturned in the mitigation of the hardships of the business community.

He said that they would jointly accelerate efforts to join hands with both Federal and provincial governments for the development of commerce and industry and mitigation of the hardships of business community.

Addressing on the occasion, the newly elected president Khyber CCI thanked the members of the executive committee and business community of the district for his unopposed election and vowed to leave no stone unturned for the development of trade and industry and those related to border trade.