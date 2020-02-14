UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt To Establish Special Industrial Research Cell

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish a special cell for the resolution of the problems of industries and modern scientific research and universities students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish a special cell for the resolution of the problems of industries and modern scientific research and universities students.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Karim Khan in the chair. The purpose of the meeting was the promotion of coordination among industries, business chambers and academia.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP board of Investment and Trade, besides public sector and chamber representatives, and universities' teachers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant directed to share the data within a period of fifteen days for the resolution of the problems faced by the industries.

Abdul Karim Khan further said that a central cell would be established to make access of the industries to the research papers of academia easy and possible, so big investors would be attracted for the industrial development of the province.

He said that mutual coordination and cooperation would help resolve maximum problems of the industry and new ideas would come into forefront.

He also stressed need for the utilization of the expertise of the scholars of foreign institutes and special focus on the introduction of the modern technology in the small enterprises to promote the exports.

