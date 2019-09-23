Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA), World Bank to launch specialized diploma courses for administrative officers

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) and World Bank have finalized plan to launch high valued specialized diploma courses for administrative officers to enhance their capabilities of financial discipline and transparency.

It was informed by Assistant Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) Faisal Mohammed Irshad and Learning and Gender Specialist for the World Bank's Governance and Policy Programme (GPP) Sadia Khan during Pakhtunkhwa Radio's Swat Station current affairs' program "Haal Ahwa".

The World Bank official said that GPP was aimed at ameliorating working conditions of the public sector employees especially the women folks.

For this purpose the divisional and district administrations are also being sensitized to ensure maximum participation of women officers and staff in capacity building workshops that are jointly arranged by GPP and KPPRA, she added.

She underlined that such steps would tantamount to increasing the overall national productivity as well as attracting more global financial assistance for the country and this province.

Faisal Mohammed Irshad speaking on the occasion said the authority has organized 65 such training workshops that benefited over 600 field and administrative officers including the women staff.

He said that decision has been made to appoint procurement officers at every department level to ensure cent percent transparency in procurement of machinery and services as well as eradicate chances of corruption to utmost possible extent.

Madam Sadia Khan regretted that millennium goals on women empowerment could not be achieved in the past despite ambitious claims, but now it was high time to focus on sustainable targets set by the present government to ameliorate lot of working women that would obviously lead to prosperous families and rapid national progress.

In reply to listeners questions about PM Imran khan US visit, meeting with WB head there and possibility of increased monetary support to Pakistan and KP at large, she said that WB was playing pivotal role in strengthening economic development of Pakistan.

She said that it was herculean task for PM and CM KP to reduce debts burden inherent from the past which was only possible when the entire government machinery support them with team spirit.

Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Regional Director Information Swat, lauded the capacity building program of KPPRA and GPP while both the guests appreciated the Pakhtunkhwa Radio's infotainment broadcast to keep the terror affected listeners abreast with latest information in all walks of life and entertaining them accordingly.