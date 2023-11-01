Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two Industrial Units Inaugurated In Mohmand Economic Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two Industrial Units Inaugurated in Mohmand Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah inaugurated two newly established industrial units in Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) on Wednesday.

The industrial zone was established in this district under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC). The caretaker minister formally inaugurated the two new established oil units which have been made operational within a short period of one month. He also laid the foundation stone for another project of flour unit.

An investment of 1.2 billion rupees has been spent in the completion of these units, which will provide employment opportunities to around 1,100 people.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister expressed his determination that the day is not far when these areas will be gain fame by industrialization alongside their wonderful traditions of its inhabitants and their hard work.

Dr. Abdullah also directed on the occasion that the waste coming out of the marble industries in the area should be made usefull. He said that a plant should be set up to make tiles from this waste and it can also be used in products made in ball mills. He said that KPEZDMC should provide technical assistance in this regard.

The caretaker minister further directed the company authorities to provide assistance for awareness regarding food safety regulation during food processing in cooking oil units and urged the relevant industries to improve the quality of cleanliness as per legal requirements in their units.

On this occasion, he directed the company authorities to establish a fund with the mutual cooperation of the industrialists following the principles of corporate social responsibility, which can be used for the welfare of the local population.

More Stories From Business