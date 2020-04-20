UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Launches Face-lifted K3 Compact In S. Korea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

Kia launches face-lifted K3 compact in S. Korea

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday launched the upgraded K3 compact in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday launched the upgraded K3 compact in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The face-lifted K3 comes with a 1.

6-liter gasoline engine and is priced at 17 million-21 million won (US$14,000-$17,000), the company said in a statement.

Kia also released the five-door K3 GT model with a price tag of 22 million-25 million won.

From January to March, Kia's sales fell 0.9 percent to 644,102 units from 649,896 in the year-ago period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price South Korea January March Market From Kia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccinatio ..

2 minutes ago

Yasmin Rashid urges Ulema to follow govt guideline ..

2 minutes ago

Groom, wedding party booked for lockdown violation ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to cover costs of foreign virus patients

2 minutes ago

UN Agencies Call for $350Mln to Fight COVID-19 As ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,674 in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.