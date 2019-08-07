KIA Lucky Introduces Sportage- First-ever All Wheel Vehicle in Pakistan

Pakistan’s first All-Wheel Mid-Sized SUV- KIA Sportage Launched!

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) KIA Lucky Motors has launched the much-awaited, Pakistan’s first all-wheel 2000 CC SUV. KIA Sportage is Pakistan’s first All-Wheel Drive car with 100,000 km or 4 years warranty.

KIA Sportage comes in two models- top of the line being an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version, which is a first of its kind in Pakistan among locally manufactured vehicles. We promised that we will introduce high-tech specifications and innovation and we have started setting the benchmark for the industry already, said confident looking CEO of Kia Lucky Motors, Asif Rizvi while addressing the media at a Press Briefing today.

Asif Rizvi informed that KLM has invested US$ 175 million on setting up a new state of the art Auto plant having a capacity of 50,000 units per year. KIA has the Power to Surprise and the 4 year or 100,000 KM warranty has come like a pleasant surprise for Pakistani consumers and the response to Sportage booking is a promising sign for KIA.

We have received an overwhelming response to the KIA Sportage from our customers. KIA Sportage limited quantity which was introduced at introductory prices, was completely sold out in just 10 days.

Apart from being the first All-Wheel Drive locally assembled vehicle, KIA Sportage will have panoramic sunroof and several smarts features that Pakistani consumers will enjoy for the first time in any locally produced vehicle.

Asif Rizvi informed that currently KLM has 15 dealers across Pakistan and KIA has a 3-year program to expand its dealers’ network in all major cities of the country. Asif Rizvi said that earlier, Pakistani consumers had limited choices of brands and models.

There were long waiting periods and some consumers even had to pay premium to get their vehicles delivered early, but after the new entrants come in the market, consumers will not have to pay any premium nor will they have to wait months for delivery of vehicles.

With the introduction of the New Entrants in the local auto sector, customer satisfaction will also improve and we are confident that overall the consumers will benefit, in terms of warranty period and improvement in service quality.

We want to increase the Pakistani consumers’ confidence on locally produced vehicles and KIA will make sure that its products and services attract the consumers to buy locally produced KIA vehicles, Asif added.

KIA vehicles will have Euro II engines as per the fuel options available in Pakistan. Talking about the tax concession for New Entrants, Asif Rizvi said that the concessions have been given to attract new investment in the Auto sector and thus increase the choices and options of locally produced vehicles for the Pakistani buyers.

The existing players have a huge localization advantage over the new comers in this sector. He said it would take any New Entrant at least 5 years to achieve similar levels of localization, hence the tax concession given by the Government to ensure level playing field for all auto players.

Asif Rizvi He said that KIA Lucky Motors has entered into the Pakistani market with a long-term commitment. The Younus Brothers Group is a very reputable entrepreneurial business group. YBG has now taken the challenge to enter into the Auto sector and YBG’s partnership with KIA is the manifestations of the Govt’s.

New Entrant policy. He thanked the Board of Investment, Ministry of Production and Industries and The Engineering Development Board for taking this bold step for the advancement of the automobile manufacturing industry in Pakistan for the benefit of the consumer.

Since inception, KIA has introduced Painting Robots at its plant to give a superior quality paint experience to its customers. KIA has also equipped its plant with full body Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) and a very well designed Test Track mirroring Pakistan’s actual road conditions, all to ensure the best quality and ultimate Customer Satisfaction.

Talking about the global ranking and quality of KIA vehicles, Asif Rizvi informed that for five consecutive years, KIA has been ranked as No 1 mass produced car in the JD Power's Initial Quality Survey which is based on their own internal inspection processes (JD Power is an American company that ranks vehicles).

We at KLM believe that this is evident in the changing global consumer perceptions as well.