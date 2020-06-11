UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Motors Suspends 2 Plants Near Capital Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kia Motors suspends 2 plants near capital over coronavirus

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, halted its two domestic plants Thursday, as two workers at the plants near the capital were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, halted its two domestic plants Thursday, as two workers at the plants near the capital were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus.

The suspension came after the two worker at the plants in Gwangmyeong, just southwest of Seoul, tested positive for COVID-19.

South Korean health officials tested workers who came into contact with the virus patients. The test results are due as early as Friday morning.

Kia Motors and health officials carried out disinfection work at the two plants, including a fitness center used by the virus patient, in a precautionary move to stem the spread of the virus.

Around 6,000 people work at the plant.

The company said it remains unclear how long the suspension will last.

The suspension disrupted production of about 1,300 vehicles, according to Kia Motors.

The No. 1 plant churns out the Carnival minivan, the Stinger sports car and the flagship K9 sedan, while the No. 2 plant produces the Pride compact and the Stonic subcompact sport utility vehicle.

Kia has eight plants in South Korea -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the United States, Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Sports China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Gwangju Seoul South Korea United States Slovakia Mexico Kia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Bristol City Retrieves Toppled Statue of Slav ..

6 minutes ago

China plans to launch meteorological satellite to ..

6 minutes ago

Mock exercise conducted to avoid possible flood in ..

6 minutes ago

S.Korea's Blue House says to sternly deal with sca ..

8 minutes ago

Tourism to be promoted for revenue generation: Asi ..

8 minutes ago

Malaysia drops 2020 Hajj pilgrimage due to pandemi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.