Kia Q2 net slumps 75 pct amid virus impact

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday its second-quarter net profit slumped 75 percent on-yearas its sales and output sank amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Net profit for the three months that ended in June plummeted to 126.31 billion won (US$106 million) from 505.39 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Global demand fell sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshadowing robust sales of new models and tax cuts in the domestic market, the statement said.

To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the new Carnival minivan in the domestic market and the new K5 sedan and the Sorento sport-utility vehicle in overseas markets later this year, it said.

Operating profit fell 73 percent to 145.16 billion won in the second quarter from an operating income of 533.62 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 22 percent to 11.37 trillion won from 14.51 trillion won over the cited period.

From January to June, net profit declined 66 percent to 392.28 billion won from 1.15 trillion won in the year-ago period.