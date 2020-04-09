UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia Telluride Named 2020 World Car Of The Year

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

Kia Telluride named 2020 World Car of the Year

Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday its flagship sport utility vehicle Telluride took the top World Car of the Year award for this year, with its Soul electric vehicle (EV) winning the World Urban Car category

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday its flagship sport utility vehicle Telluride took the top World car of the Year award for this year, with its Soul electric vehicle (EV) winning the World Urban Car category.

At the New York International Auto Show streamed online on April 8 (local time), Kia's Telluride seven-seat SUV beat the Mazda CX-30 SUV and Mazda3 hatchback model to win the 2020 World Car awards, the company said in a statement.

Kia's battery-powered Soul was also named World Urban Car of the Year, beating the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The Soul EV can travel up to 243 miles (391 kilometers) on a single charge, which is among the longest driving distances for EVs in the United States.

In January, the Kia Telluride also won the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and is a Consumer Reports Top Pick in the U.S., the world's most important automobile market.

The Telluride, produced in Kia's Georgia plant, was launched in the U.S. in February last year and sold only in North American markets.

Kia has strengthened its SUV lineup with competitive models to take advantage of rising demand for recreational vehicles.

Its SUV lineup is composed of the flagship Mohave, midsize Sorento, compact Sportage, subcompact Stonic, Soul boxcar and Niro hybrid models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Vehicle Car New York Georgia United States January February April 2020 Market Top Volkswagen Kia Mazda Mini

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

22 minutes ago

Oman announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

25 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s reports 1,459 new coronavirus cases, ..

25 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

12 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcas ..

12 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.