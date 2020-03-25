UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kia To Suspend U.S. Plant Until Mid-April Amid Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

Kia to suspend U.S. plant until mid-April amid virus fears

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest automaker, said Wednesday it will suspend its U.S. plant until mid-April to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest automaker, said Wednesday it will suspend its U.S. plant until mid-April to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kia already halted its factory in Georgia once from March 19-20 (local time) due to a lack of engines assembled and delivered from affiliate Hyundai Motor Co.'s Alabama plant.

The company plans to stop the Georgia plant again on March 30 and keep the suspension until April 10, a company spokesman said.

"We will conduct stepped-up quarantine and disinfection steps at the plant during the suspension period," he said.

Kia reportedly plans to resume operations at the U.S. plant on April 13, but the company didn't confirm the date.

The Georgia plant with a capacity of 340,000 units produced a total of 274,000 units of the K5 sedan, Sorento sport utility vehicle and flagship Telluride SUV last year.

Hyundai's Alabama plant stopped operations on March 18 after one of its employees there was infected with the COVID-19 virus. The plant will remain suspended until the end of this month.

The plants' suspensions come as the United Auto Workers union and Detroit automakers -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -- agreed last week on coronavirus-mitigation efforts, while other U.S. car factories could be forced to cut production if sales plummet or the virus spreads to their workers.

Hyundai and Kia have one plant each in the world's most important automobile market.

Kia has eight domestic plants and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World China Company Vehicle Car Detroit Georgia South Korea Slovakia Mexico March April Market From Ford General Motors Fiat Hyundai Kia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child du ..

4 minutes ago

China sends third group of medical experts to Ital ..

2 minutes ago

60 public transporters fined over violation of cor ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

2 minutes ago

66 ventilators are ready for coronavirus patients ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reports 3.92pc declin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.