Kiev Analyzing Economic Aspect Of US-German Decisions On Nord Stream 2 - Kuleba

Kiev Analyzing Economic Aspect of US-German Decisions on Nord Stream 2 - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Ukraine will analyze the economic aspect of the US-German agreements on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and present its conclusions later, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"As for the economic component of this statement, we are studying everything that was said, all the proposals, and we will be ready to present our stand after analyzing all this comprehensively in a detailed manner," Kuleba said at a briefing, broadcast on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Russia's position on the matter is still unclear, the diplomat added.

"We still do not understand whether Russia is ready to properly fulfill its obligations ... when it comes to the Ukrainian energy security and the preservation of Ukraine's role of a transit country," Kuleba noted.

"We have many questions regarding how the US-German agreement can reduce security risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 launch, for Ukraine and Central European countries. We will discuss this with the United States and Germany," Kuleba concluded.

