Kiev, Budapest Agree to Extend Access to Gas Import Facilities Until March 2023 - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Ukrainian and Hungarian gas transmission system operators have agreed to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023, the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine

"Ukraine's GTS operator has greed with Hungarian operator FGSZ to extend access to guaranteed capacities for the import of natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023.

Consequently, gas traders will be able to book new quarterly capacities to deliver gas for Ukraine's needs," the operator wrote on Telegram.