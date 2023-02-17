UrduPoint.com

Kiev Demands That Financial Times Investigates Report About Human Trafficking From Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Kiev Demands That Financial Times Investigates Report About Human Trafficking From Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is demanding that The Financial Times launches an editorial investigation into the report about arms, people, and goods trafficking to Moldova from the territory of Ukraine, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday.

On February 6, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said in an interview with The Financial Times that Chisinau was "seeing an increase" in arms, people, and goods trafficking from Ukraine. The prime minister called on Brussels that more security support from the European Union to be provided to tackle rising levels of attempted trafficking of people and arms from Ukraine.

"The Financial Times' report is yet another disinformation.

Its purpose is to discredit international military aid to Ukraine... We demand that the Financial Times immediately conduct an editorial investigation into the circumstances of this report, which has all the hallmarks of disinformation in Russia's interests," Nikolenko said on social media.

The spokesman added that the author of the report dubbed "Moldova's PM calls for more EU help to curb Ukraine war smuggling" did not provide any evidence of arms and human trafficking, and did not provide any quotes confirming the title of the report. Nikolenko added that the author "already published a similar article last year, in which he also manipulated the topic of alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine."

