Kiev Expects to Earn $15Bln Over Next 5 Years From Russia Paying for Gas Transit - Orzhel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Kiev expects to earn $15 billion over the next five years from Russia paying for gas transit through Ukraine , Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksij Orzhel said.

On Friday, Russian gas giant Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed an agreement protocol on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"We expect to earn about $3 billion from the arbitration settlement and another $3 billion a year over the next five years [for Russia paying for gas] transit," Orzhel said in a statement, published in the Ukrainian Ekonomycheskaya Pravda news outlet.