UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects To Earn $15Bln Over Next 5 Years From Russia Paying For Gas Transit - Orzhel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Kiev Expects to Earn $15Bln Over Next 5 Years From Russia Paying for Gas Transit - Orzhel

Kiev expects to earn $15 billion over the next five years from Russia paying for gas transit through Ukraine, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksij Orzhel said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Kiev expects to earn $15 billion over the next five years from Russia paying for gas transit through Ukraine, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksij Orzhel said.

On Friday, Russian gas giant Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed an agreement protocol on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"We expect to earn about $3 billion from the arbitration settlement and another $3 billion a year over the next five years [for Russia paying for gas] transit," Orzhel said in a statement, published in the Ukrainian Ekonomycheskaya Pravda news outlet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Kiev Gas From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

King Salman receives Pakistan&#039;s National Asse ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Estonia to Show Pro ..

32 seconds ago

Govt focusing on completion of BRT, ready to face ..

35 seconds ago

Economic reforms top most priority of PTI governme ..

37 seconds ago

NESPAK organises international symposium on pollut ..

19 minutes ago

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.