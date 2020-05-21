Kiev Expects to Get $3.5Bln From IMF, Up to $1Bln From World Bank by Year End - Minister

Ukraine expects to receive $3.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), up to $1 billion from the World Bank and over 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) from the European Union in macrofinancial assistance by the end of the year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Ukraine expects to receive $3.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), up to $1 billion from the World Bank and over 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) from the European Union in macrofinancial assistance by the end of the year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"As for the external debts, we are trying to finalize our program with the IMF ... This will allow us to receive around $3.5 billion from the IMF this year, and this will also help us unblock funding from the World Bank, up to $1 billion more," Marchenko said in an interview with the Novoye Vremya outlet.

He added that after receiving this money, Kiev will also be able to receive 1.2 billion euros in macrofinancial assistance from the EU.