Kiev Hopes To Use Possible US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 As Tool In Talks With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Kiev Hopes to Use Possible US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 As Tool in Talks With Russia

Kiev expects to use possible US sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as a tool in gas transit talks with Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal told Sputnik on Tuesday

"For us, this is an additional tool in the talks," Zerkal said when asked about Kiev's attitude to the sanctions being discussed in the US Congress.

She said Ukraine hoped the possible new sanctions could help prevent the launch of Nord Stream 2.

