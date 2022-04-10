Kiev Intends to Completely Abandon Gas Purchases From EU - Naftogaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Kiev is going to completely abandon gas purchases from the EU countries through austerity measures, adviser to the CEO of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz, Oleksiy Ryabchyn, said on Sunday.

Answering the question on Kiev's purchases of Russian gas through European intermediaries in recent years, Ryabchin told Ukraine's Channel 24 broadcaster that such gas is no longer "Russian, but European.

" Kiev, nonetheless, intends to abandon it by introducing austerity measures.

"Going forward, we must plan for more austerity measures and stop buying gas even from the European Union," Ryabchyn said.

In February, CEO of the Ukrainian Transmission System Operator Sergiy Makogon said that daily gas imports to Ukraine amounted to 14 million cubic meters. All this volume was supplied from Poland, Slovakia and Hungary via virtual or physical reverse flow, meaning it was Russian gas purchased through intermediaries.