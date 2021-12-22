Kiev Is Blocking Discussion of Restoration of Economic Ties With Donbas - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Representatives of Kiev are blocking the discussion of the issue of restoring socio-economic ties with the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas, Maria Kovshar, spokeswoman for the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) delegation at the talks to resolve the conflict in the region, told reporters following a meeting of the economic subgroup.

Talks of subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group were held Tuesday. A videoconference of the Contact Group will take place Wednesday.

At a meeting of the economic subgroup, LPR representatives expected to discuss the restoration of economic ties with Kiev.

"The Ukrainian side is still blocking the discussion of the resumption of socio-economic ties, linking the possibility of working on this topic with anything - security issues, the results of agreements in other subgroups, a general settlement, other external factors, but not with its unpreparedness for substantive work," Kovshar told reporters.