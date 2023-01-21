Kiev More Active in Trying to Recruit Zaporizhzhia NPP Staff - Rosenergoatom

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Ukraine has been more active in its attempts to recruit employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), including with the use of intimidation, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"We know that recruitment of people from among the employees has intensified.

There was a period when the special services of Ukraine were relatively inactive, and now a period of activity has started. Recruitment is carried out using various methods, including by phone," Karchaa said.

He added that despite the fact that Zaporizhzhia NPP employees' family members who are on Kiev-controlled territories get intimidated, people still sign work contracts and there are already over 3,000 such contracts signed. Nonetheless, not all vacancies at the nuclear power plant are filled yet.