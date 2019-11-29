UrduPoint.com
Kiev, Moscow Discussing Contract For Annual Transit Of 30Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas - Reports

Fri 29th November 2019

Kiev, Moscow Discussing Contract for Annual Transit of 30Bln Cubic Meters of Gas - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Ukraine and Russia, which are in talks over a new gas transit contract as the current one expires at the end of this year, are discussing transit of just 30 billion cubic meters of gas per year, Ukrainian news portal ZN.ua reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the publication, this option is seen as pessimistic by Kiev, but is still better than cancellation of all transit.

Kiev strives for a 10-year contract with a mandatory transit volume of 60 billion cubic meters per year and an option for additional 30 billion cubic meters in case of a possible increase in gas demand in Europe, the publication said. However, such contract may become a burden for Gazprom as it plans to start using Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream oil pipelines at full capacity as soon as possible, the publication added.

Existing gas and gas transit contracts between Russia and Ukraine expire at the end of this year. Gazprom believes that the prerequisite for continued transit is that both sides must give up their lawsuits and claims to antitrust authorities against one another.

After a phone conversation on Monday between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, bilateral contacts on the issue have intensified. On Thursday, negotiations were held in Vienna with the participation of ministers and heads of companies. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier on Friday that the meeting was constructive, but a number of technical issues still needed to be finalized, which Gazprom and Ukrainian companies are now working on. The minister added that a new round of negotiations would take place next week.

