Kiev-Moscow Gas Transit Protocol Does Not Include Direct Gas Supplies to Ukraine- Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Saturday that the gas protocol between Moscow and Kiev does not include a clause on direct gas supplies to Ukraine

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"As for direct supplies, we have excluded this clause.

You will see in the protocol that even if they are potentially made, it will be only on the basis of the European hub's price, but there are no direct supplies in the package agreements that we have reached," Orzhel said at a briefing.

According to Orzhel, the tariff for gas transit from Russia through Ukraine will increase due to the reduction of volumes of transported gas, but the parties agreed on this aspect.

Orzhel also said that the agreements stipulated by the protocol should be implemented before January 1, 2020.