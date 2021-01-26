UrduPoint.com
Kiev Not Planning Direct Purchases Of Gas From Russia - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

Ukrainian is not planning to resume direct purchases of gas from Russia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021)

"Our government has no intention to buy gas directly from Russia. Period," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine has stopped importing natural gas from Russia since November 2015 and has not used Russian fuel during preparations for the heating season, preferring instead to pump gas purchased by reverse in Europe to its storage facilities.

In December 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of agreements on extending transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's territory, including a transit contract, according to which, Russian Gazprom gas company guarantees pumping 65 billion cubic meters (2.

29 trillion cubic feet) of gas in the first year, and 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet) each year for the subsequent four years.

Since January 1, gas prices have increased in Ukraine and caused protests in the country. The Ukrainian cabinet introduced state regulation of gas prices until the end of the coronavirus quarantine, setting the price at 6.99 hryvnias ($0.25) for 1 cubic meter of gas, which enables reduction in the price of gas for the population to 30 percent.

