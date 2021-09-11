Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germany on Gas Transit - Presidential Office

Kiev insists the United States and Germany provide guarantees in writing that Ukraine will remain a gas transit hub, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Kiev insists the United States and Germany provide guarantees in writing that Ukraine will remain a gas transit hub, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Saturday.

The remark came the next day after Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed. Ukraine, which currently has a gas transit agreement with Russia, has been a vocal opponent of the pipeline.

"Both during a meeting with [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and during President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, we, indeed, heard, especially from the US, about concrete steps that will be taken in case of H-hour.

But we are still waiting for this to be in black and white," Yermak told the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Brainstorming forum.

The YES Brainstorming forum is an annual meeting held since 2004 that gathers European leaders, other senior officials, international organization heads and experts. The participants discuss current global challenges and their impact on Europe and Ukraine. This year's edition runs from September 10-11.